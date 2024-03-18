Prices of essential food items witness rising trend

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including vegetables, live chicken/meat, fruits, vegetables, grocery items, flour, dates and other have manifold increased in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Since the advent of Ramazan, prices have touched a new peak while consumers told this scribe that vendors have charged self-imposed prices amid unchecked by authorities concerned.

One-kg live chicken was being sold at Rs430, which was available at Rs420 per kilo, showing an increase of Rs10 per kilo in the retail market, the survey said, adding that a dozen farm eggs were available at Rs320-340 in the open market. Similarly, cow meat with bone was sold at Rs1000 per kg and without bone at Rs900 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs 2200-2400 per kg against the price of Rs2200 per kilo.

Vegetable prices have touched a new peak in the local market, as buyers have said that prices are beyond their purchasing power. The survey noted ginger was available at Rs800-1000 per kilo from Rs600-700/kg in the previous week, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kg.

Similarly, it further said once again prices of onions increased as available at Rs300-350 and Rs200-250 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs150 per kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs250-300, capsicum at Rs200-250/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/ kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey said dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white Channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was being sold at Rs150/kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market.

