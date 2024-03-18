Senate polls: scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled for tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny of nomination papers for the forthcoming Senate elections, encompassing 48 vacant seats is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (tomorrow).

As per the electoral schedule, the revised list of candidates vying for these seats will be unveiled on March 26, while any candidate can withdraw his/her nomination paper till March 27.

In federal capital, members of National Assembly will exercise their voting rights to elect Senate members, including one for a general seat and one for technocrats, including Ulema.

The members of four provincial assemblies will play a pivotal role in determining Senate composition as they are set to elect senators for seven general, two women and two seats designated for technocrats including Ulema from each province.

Besides, one seat each for minorities from both Punjab and Sindh provinces will be filled.

42 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a list issued by a spokesman of ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Ahmad in Peshawar this afternoon, 25 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats.

Similarly, 10 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for two technocrat and Ulema seats.

Seven women candidates have submitted nomination papers for two reserved seats for women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Senate elections will be held on April 02.

