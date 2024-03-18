AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-18

Senate polls: scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled for tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny of nomination papers for the forthcoming Senate elections, encompassing 48 vacant seats is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (tomorrow).

As per the electoral schedule, the revised list of candidates vying for these seats will be unveiled on March 26, while any candidate can withdraw his/her nomination paper till March 27.

In federal capital, members of National Assembly will exercise their voting rights to elect Senate members, including one for a general seat and one for technocrats, including Ulema.

The members of four provincial assemblies will play a pivotal role in determining Senate composition as they are set to elect senators for seven general, two women and two seats designated for technocrats including Ulema from each province.

Besides, one seat each for minorities from both Punjab and Sindh provinces will be filled.

42 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a list issued by a spokesman of ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Ahmad in Peshawar this afternoon, 25 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats.

Similarly, 10 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for two technocrat and Ulema seats.

Seven women candidates have submitted nomination papers for two reserved seats for women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Senate elections will be held on April 02.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE Senate elections SENATE POLLS General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Senate Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Senate polls: scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled for tomorrow

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Zardari heaps praise on martyred soldiers, salutes them

Read more stories