ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Kashif and fellow soldiers.

Chairman PPP said that the nurseries of terrorism must be destroyed by implementing the National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

The killers of the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army are the enemies of the nation and must not be pardoned.

