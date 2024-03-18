Martyrs are collective assets of nation: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday said that the martyrs are the collective assets of the nation, transcending any political or group divisions.

Reacting to a presser by Information Minister Atta Tarar, during which he accused the party of a propaganda against the military and the martyrs, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that those martyred while fulfilling their duty of defending the homeland are true heroes, and disrespecting them by exploiting their sacrifice for petty political gains constitutes a grave crime.

He said that the attacks on the armed forces and its martyrs have been a tradition of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and his cohorts.

“Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar are among those criminals rejected by the public, yet they were ushered into the assembly through rigged mandates,” he added.

He emphasised that the assaults on the sanctity and dignity of the martyrs from within the federal cabinet pose a significant challenge for the state.

He further said that the usurper prime minister manipulates his ministers and uses the martyrs as fuel for his politics, thereby hurting the sensitivities

of their families and the nation.

