AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-18

NA Speaker, Iranian envoy discuss economic ties

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Dr Amiri Moghaddam on Sunday called on Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and discussed various topics focusing on bolstering parliamentary and economic relations between the two countries.

The NA speaker reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep-rooted fraternal bond with Iran, steeped in shared history, culture, and religion.

He emphasised the need to strengthen the relations further by expanding cooperation across all mutual areas of interest particularly in energy and trade to uplift the economies of both nations, especially those living on both sides of the common border.

Sadiq highlighted the strategic geographical positioning of both countries, presenting significant opportunities for regional and global connectivity and trade promotion.

While acknowledging the positive trajectory in bilateral trade, he noted that there is untapped potential that both nations should explore.

He stressed the importance of cordially addressing pending issues related to banking, trade, transportation, and energy.

Besides, he expressed optimism about resolving issues related to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.

He expressed intent to actively engage all relevant stakeholders regularly to support governmental efforts in achieving the common goal of expanded economic cooperation.

Dr Moghaddam praised the NA speaker’s vision for collective growth and assured full commitment and cooperation from Iran across all areas.

He also informed the speaker about the upcoming visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan, highlighting its significance in advancing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Economic ties Iran and Pakistan Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam

Comments

200 characters

NA Speaker, Iranian envoy discuss economic ties

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Zardari heaps praise on martyred soldiers, salutes them

Read more stories