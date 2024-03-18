NA Speaker, Iranian envoy discuss economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Dr Amiri Moghaddam on Sunday called on Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and discussed various topics focusing on bolstering parliamentary and economic relations between the two countries.

The NA speaker reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep-rooted fraternal bond with Iran, steeped in shared history, culture, and religion.

He emphasised the need to strengthen the relations further by expanding cooperation across all mutual areas of interest particularly in energy and trade to uplift the economies of both nations, especially those living on both sides of the common border.

Sadiq highlighted the strategic geographical positioning of both countries, presenting significant opportunities for regional and global connectivity and trade promotion.

While acknowledging the positive trajectory in bilateral trade, he noted that there is untapped potential that both nations should explore.

He stressed the importance of cordially addressing pending issues related to banking, trade, transportation, and energy.

Besides, he expressed optimism about resolving issues related to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.

He expressed intent to actively engage all relevant stakeholders regularly to support governmental efforts in achieving the common goal of expanded economic cooperation.

Dr Moghaddam praised the NA speaker’s vision for collective growth and assured full commitment and cooperation from Iran across all areas.

He also informed the speaker about the upcoming visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan, highlighting its significance in advancing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024