AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-18

Australia, NZ dollars slip

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were near their lows for the week on Friday after another upside surprise on US inflation dimmed the prospects of early rate cuts there and bruised bonds globally.

Markets reacted by paring the chance of a June easing from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to 40% from 50%, while a move in August was now put around 70%.

The probability of an August rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) was put at 80%, having been fully priced a couple of weeks ago.

Futures imply only 38 basis points of RBA easing for all of 2024, with the RBNZ seen cutting by 61 basis points.

The RBA holds its next policy meeting on March 19 and the market already saw no chance of a move in the current 4.35% cash rate, while assuming the board would retain some form of conditional tightening bias.

New Zealand dollar australia dollar

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars slip

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Zardari heaps praise on martyred soldiers, salutes them

Read more stories