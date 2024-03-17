AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fourth place not the goal for Tottenham, Postecoglou says

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2024 10:04am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is more interested in building a competitive team than in finishing in the top four of the Premier League, after his side were beaten 3-0 by Fulham on Saturday.

Tottenham would have moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings with a win, but the defeat ensured Postecoglou’s side remained in fifth with 53 points from 28 games.

Asked if Tottenham could still finish fourth and secure the final Champions League qualifying spot, the Australian told reporters: “I don’t see fourth as the prize. I don’t want to finish fourth if we haven’t grown and developed as a team.

PSG ‘favourites’ in Champions League clash: Barca coach Xavi

“Part of the narrative is to push you in these kinds of positions where you think that fourth is some kind of achievement that gives you something for next year.

“Fourth would be great if I feel like we’re growing as a team, and we’re creating something that is going to bring us success next year.

But fourth is not our goal… If we finish fifth, and if I think we’ve got a team to challenge next year, then I won’t be disappointed.“

Tottenham next host 18th-placed Luton Town in a league game on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur Champions League Aston Villa Postecoglou

Comments

200 characters

Fourth place not the goal for Tottenham, Postecoglou says

MYT mechanism: Three Discos’ average base tariff jacked up for 5 years

Pakistan likely to sign staff-level agreement with IMF next week

Ramazan package: ECC approves Rs2.5bn re-appropriation from ‘PMRP’

Special envoy tells why peace talks with TTP have failed

New customs’ values for different paper items fixed

Biden jokes about Trump's mental fitness at Washington's Gridiron dinner

Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

Russia's presidential vote starts final day with accusations of Kyiv sabotage

EU to bolster Egypt ties with billions in funding

Senate polls: Deadline for nomination filing ends

Read more stories