The criticality of financial inclusion

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmed is absolutely right that financial inclusion creates a broad base of consumers, savers and entrepreneurs, besides stimulating economic growth. Speaking at the first edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) last week, he was also right to point out that financial inclusion was the “cornerstone of a thriving and equitable economy”. And SBP is definitely on the right track if it recognises access to financial services as a fundamental right and has made it a mission, according to the governor, to empower citizens by “providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to participate fully in the economy”.

It cannot be stressed enough that increased financial inclusion and public access to financial services is desperately needed in countries like Pakistan, where the informal economy is so large that it pushes a big part of the population, which is not very financially literate to begin with, towards unsafe savings and investment avenues as well as exploitation by loan sharks. Working on financial inclusion can not only educate people about this “fundamental right” and use their resources more productively and efficiently, but also help document the economy, which is just as urgently needed.

That’s why it is heartening to know that SBP is working on spreading literacy, now looking to work with the banking industry and academia as well and engaging with the public “in an informed, yet non-technical manner, to build their trust in the financial system”. It’s the success of such initiatives that can leverage the country’s high population and turn it into a demographic dividend by increasing financial participation in the real economy. Otherwise, if the black economy keeps thriving and expanding, this potential dividend will only turn into a demographic disaster.

In times like the present, when the economy is on the brink and the country is preparing for another IMF (International Monetary Fund) bailout programme just to stay solvent and keep the risk of default at a safe-enough distance, increasing financial inclusion and further documentation of the economy become even more important. As such, SBP’s strategic plan for the next five years, SBP Vision 2028, which “aims to strengthen the financial inclusion framework through targeted policy initiatives with enhanced focus on digital means”, can be a potential game-changer. It would not only benefit the expanding banking industry but also bolster monetary transmission channels.

So far, SBP has disseminated financial literacy to more than 2.9 million individuals, with more than 50 percent female participation. This is a step in the right direction, especially the part about gender balance, but a lot more still needs to be done. Authorities seem to understand that a lot of people are simply forced into the informal economy because of lack of awareness. And in the modern age, this aspect can be addressed, at least partially, by taking advantage of new trends in digital technology.

That’s why it’s interesting that PFLW also featured a panel discussion that explored the future landscape of digital finance. When industry and sector experts exchange ideas, they make it easier for financial authorities to chart the way forward. SBP clearly knows what needs to be done. Now time will tell if it has also worked out how to do it.

