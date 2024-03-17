AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Mar 17, 2024
Pakistan

UAF prepares 10-year plan to open chapter of agri development: VC

Published 17 Mar, 2024

FAISALABAD: The agricultural experts and scientists have to make concerted efforts to ensure food stability and alleviate poverty.

This was stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the faculty members at Iqbal Auditorium.

He said that the best use of natural resources, including land, water and energy, on a scientific approach must be adopted that will help tackle the challenges like soil fertility and water scarcity. He said that the Alumni Center will be established with the financial support of the alumni in order to strengthen ties to pace up agricultural development efforts. He said that the alumni meeting would be held in which the university 98-year legend Hafiz Abdul Qayyum will be awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

He said that in 2013-14, the university had prepared UAF Vision 2030. The goals of it have been achieved and currently more than 30,000 students are studying in the university while its research and development portfolio has exceeded 20 billion.

He said that a strategy is being devised for the best facilities for 60,000 students in 2050 to meet the needs of that time. He said that currently more than 50 percent female students are studying in the university, who are being provided with the best facilities, including women complex, sports complex, day care centre, facilitation centre, working women's hostel, common rooms and others.

He said that the UAF had prepared a ten-year agricultural strategic plan, which will open up a new chapter of agricultural development and prosperity.

He appreciated the efforts of the faculty regarding the spring festival celebrations. He said that there were a record number of patents in UAF during the last 15 months that will uncover a new chapter of glory.

