AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-17

Hot money pushes copper to new highs

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

LONDON: Fund buying propelled copper prices to new highs on Friday, but some investors and analysts were cautious about possible output cuts in China and whether the rally would be sustained.

Shanghai copper prices hit a record high and prices in London and Chicago touched an 11-month peak after Chinese smelters agreed to trim production in the face of weak profits and losses.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had advanced 1.9% to $9,057 per metric ton by 1732 GMT, the highest since April 2023. US Comex copper futures gained 1.8% to $4.12 a lb.

“This is now being driven by hot money moving back into the market, but as we know, hedge funds are not married to a position, they will seek a divorce at any given time if things start to turn sour,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. Major Chinese copper smelters have agreed to lower operation rates, adjust maintenance plans and postpone projects, state-backed research house Antaike said on Thursday, but some traders said they had doubts about any output reductions.

A bottoming in the global industrial cycle is expected to boost copper, Goldman Sachs analyst Nicholas Snowdon wrote in a note. “Previous troughs in global manufacturing cycles have been associated with subsequent sustained metals upside, with copper and aluminium rising on average 25% and 9% over the next 12 months,” Snowdon added. China accounted for 47% of the global refined copper output last year, data from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics showed.

China is also the world’s biggest copper consumer, but subdued economic growth and a lack of big stimulus support have left the demand outlook flat. “I’m a bit hesitant at this point because although the ducks are starting to line up in a row, the main one we’re missing is rate cuts, potentially driving some restocking,” Hansen said. For the rally to be extended, support levels needed to hold at $8,860 and $8,716, he added.

LME aluminium rose 1% to $2,274.50 a ton, zinc advanced 0.4% to $2,558 and tin gained 1.3% to $28,635 while nickel shed 0.9% to $17,920 and lead fell 1.4% to $2,127.50.

Copper Copper prices LME Shanghai copper prices

Comments

200 characters

Hot money pushes copper to new highs

MYT mechanism: Three Discos’ average base tariff jacked up for 5 years

Pakistan likely to sign staff-level agreement with IMF next week

Ramazan package: ECC approves Rs2.5bn re-appropriation from ‘PMRP’

Special envoy tells why peace talks with TTP have failed

New customs’ values for different paper items fixed

Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

Senate polls: Deadline for nomination filing ends

Jul-Feb mobile phone imports grow 156.43pc to $1.148bn YoY

US, Pakistan vow to boost parliamentary cooperation

Pakistan welcomes anti-Islamophobia resolution

Read more stories