KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 35.317 billion and the number of lots traded was 21,197.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 10.895 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 9.959 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.145 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.518 billion), SP 500 (PKR 2.292 billion), Silver (PKR 2.101 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.549 billion), DJ (PKR 1.042 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 377.358 million),Brent (PKR 186.655 million), Copper (PKR 165.560 million), Japan Equity (PKR 53.439million) and Palladium (PKR 30.304 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 20.984 million were traded.

