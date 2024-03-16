Talks with IMF going on positively: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar on Friday said talks with the IMF are going on positively.

Talking to media, the minister said as soon as the PML-N government came into power, the economic situation has started improving. The prime minister wants an early solution to the country’s problems, he added.

International organisations such as Bloomberg are hailing the selection of the finance minister. A positive trend is being seen in the stock exchange, he said. We still talk about the charter of economy, he added. The prime minister has given a comprehensive agenda on economic reforms. We have been voted by the people to solve the issues of Pakistan.

Govt quite clear about what it seeks from IMF

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, he said, it was involved in May 9, working against the interests of Pakistan.

He thanked God for protecting Pakistan from external and internal threats.

Miscreants protest abroad against the Pakistan Army. And, the PTI party is working to sabotage the IMF program. He further said that PTI is asking the IMF to give aid to Pakistan if its political leader is released.

Calling PTI, an anti-national party, he said it continued to sit and protest outside the IMF office.These are the people who are protesting to stop aid to the people of Pakistan while wearing branded shoes and branded bags. They want to sabotage the IMF deal because it is their dream to make Pakistan default.

He assured Pakistan will progress, the growth rate will also increase.

This country is stable today with the sacrifices of martyrs, ghazis, and politicians.

The PTI conspirators are trying to attack the country’s economy. The heinous conspiracies of anti-national elements will not have any effect on the IMF deal, he maintained.

