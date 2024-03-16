AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-16

Talks with IMF going on positively: Tarar

Nuzhat Nazar Published March 16, 2024 Updated March 16, 2024 09:09am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar on Friday said talks with the IMF are going on positively.

Talking to media, the minister said as soon as the PML-N government came into power, the economic situation has started improving. The prime minister wants an early solution to the country’s problems, he added.

International organisations such as Bloomberg are hailing the selection of the finance minister. A positive trend is being seen in the stock exchange, he said. We still talk about the charter of economy, he added. The prime minister has given a comprehensive agenda on economic reforms. We have been voted by the people to solve the issues of Pakistan.

Govt quite clear about what it seeks from IMF

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, he said, it was involved in May 9, working against the interests of Pakistan.

He thanked God for protecting Pakistan from external and internal threats.

Miscreants protest abroad against the Pakistan Army. And, the PTI party is working to sabotage the IMF program. He further said that PTI is asking the IMF to give aid to Pakistan if its political leader is released.

Calling PTI, an anti-national party, he said it continued to sit and protest outside the IMF office.These are the people who are protesting to stop aid to the people of Pakistan while wearing branded shoes and branded bags. They want to sabotage the IMF deal because it is their dream to make Pakistan default.

He assured Pakistan will progress, the growth rate will also increase.

This country is stable today with the sacrifices of martyrs, ghazis, and politicians.

The PTI conspirators are trying to attack the country’s economy. The heinous conspiracies of anti-national elements will not have any effect on the IMF deal, he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF PMLN Information Minister Ataullah Tarar IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Talks with IMF going on positively: Tarar

PM directs Ministry to explore possibility of Panda Bonds

Important reform priorities of govt: Aurangzeb speaks to EU ambassador

Extending lifespan of 7 ordinances: Legislating in a hurry?

RfPs of RE projects sans benchmark tariff: Nepra allows KEL to conduct bidding

Two power plants: PD shares with PC issues hindering sell-off process

Nepra approves multi-year tariffs for three Discos

Airports’ outsourcing: Bid submission timeline extended till May 15th

No IAEA delegation visiting Pakistan: FO

FBR’s applications rejected: IHC asserts its jurisdiction

Read more stories