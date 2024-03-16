AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Mar 16, 2024
Pakistan

No detention order issued against Swati, LHC told

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was told on Friday that no detention order had been issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati.

The court disposed of the petition of Swati seeking details of cases against him.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a report on behalf of home department in response to a petition of Azam Swati. The report maintained that the home secretary did not issue any detention order against the petitioner. The law officer also stated that the inspector general of police had already submitted details of the cases against the petitioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

