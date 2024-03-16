FESCO utilising resources to provide timely services to consumers: chairman

FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan has said that FESCO is utilizing all necessary resources to provide timely services to consumers and to further strengthen its transmission and distribution system.

Transmission and grid stations are being upgraded to ensure uninterrupted power supply the upcoming summer season. He was addressing a function organized at the FESCO headquarters regarding the provision of new operational vehicles to various subdivisions.

He further said that with the approval of the FESCO Board of Directors, more new vehicles are being purchased, including single cabins, pick-ups and other vehicles for operation staff. The purchase of which will save FESCO a lot of money in terms of petrol, maintenance and other expenses. Modern vehicles of Hyundai, Isuzhou and Toyota are being given to FESCO’s offices in dire need to address consumers complaints immediately. Now electricity complaints can be handled with speed and FESCO staff can also facilitate the transportation of material.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said that the board has taken great measures for the welfare of consumers as well as FESCO staff and provision of new vehicles is a link in the same chain.

Deputy Director (Transport) Kashif Bashir said in his address that new vehicles are going to be a part of FESCO which is very welcome. He thanked the personal efforts of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive of FESCO on this achievement. He gave a detailed briefing to the attendees on all the stages of vehicle purchase.

On this occasion, Chairman Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan and Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir appreciated the efforts of Deputy Director Transport Kashif Bashir and also gave a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his services. Additional DG (PR) Tahir Mehmood Sheikh performed the duties of organizing the ceremony.

The offices to which the new vehicles have been provided are XEN M&T First Circle, XEN M&T Second Circle, M&T Jhang Circle, M&T Sargodha Circle, M&T Mianwali Circle, Technical Officer Toba Tek Singh, Technical Officer Mianwali, Transport Pool, SDO Nimat Colony Subdivision, SDO Haider Ali Shah Sub-Division, S.D.O Mjahadabad Sub-Division, SDO Sarshmeer Sub-Division, SDO fawara Chowk Sub-Division, SDO Sufi Barkat Ali Sub-Division and SDO Sial Mor Sub-Division are included.

