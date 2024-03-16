AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Mar 16, 2024
Pakistan

Maryam seeks plan to attract investment to Punjab

Published 16 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has sought a plan for the promotion of investment in Punjab.

The CM also ordered to identify the industrial sectors after ascertaining the market needs along with undertaking sector-wise mapping in order to provide safe investment opportunities to the investors.

While chairing a special meeting with regard to the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, the CM directed to compile a data of the industries and of the future industries as well. She underscored that the investors would be provided every sort of facilitation and ease adding that the era of political instability has ended and the government is fully determined to undertake its proactive role for the promotion of investment.

The CM was also given a briefing about the project during the meeting.

Moreover, slamming the Islamophobia, the CM denounced that an unjust and discriminatory attitude is being adopted with the Muslims owing to Islamophobia.

“The innocent Muslims in Palestine and in the Occupied Kashmir are subjected to tyranny and oppression reflects true manifestation of Islamophobia,” the CM said in her message on the eve of the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia.’

She highlighted that Islam is a peaceful religion and the Muslims overwhelming believe in faith. She outlined that Islam is the only religion which has granted fundamental human rights adding that there is a dire need to portray the face of the Islamic world in a positive manner.

Maryam Nawaz exhorted that the Muslim countries by ending disunity among their ranks should become a symbol of unity adding that acting upon the Islamic values in their true spirit and our individual mode of practice can play a pivotal role in defeating Islamophobia.

