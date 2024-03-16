AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Opinion Print 2024-03-16

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The art of borrowing

“Can you lend me a hundred thousand rupees?” “Don’t have it, sorry. Just tighten your belt…” “Hey ...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

“Can you lend me a hundred thousand rupees?”

“Don’t have it, sorry. Just tighten your belt…”

“Hey my credit rating is kinda down, I heard your credit rating is OK.”

“You want me to borrow to lend to you?”

“Yes and I will pay you back, I mean my house is more than a crore, so there is absolutely no way I will ever default.”

“What do you want the money for?”

“My household staff needs a raise – they made so many sacrifices during the pandemic, never took leave, and that was a great help to me…”

“Dear me, you sound like a Pakistani finance minister: borrowing from one…”

“Hafeez Sheikh, Shaukat Tareen borrowed from Kris.”

“Kris?”

“You say Kristalina, I say Kris! What the hell! That was the first name that came to me.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“No, seriously, it was a random…”

“Please stop.”

“OK anyway Dar would borrow from Bob (outside the country), Shamshad Akhtar borrowed from Shaukat (inside the country).”

“Let her be, she is gone!”

“Till the next caretaker set up, which could be anytime from now till five years from now.”

“Hey back off will you anyway, I ain’t taking a loan to allow you to give your staff a raise.”

“I told you my house…”

“You offering it to me as collateral?”

“No way. And you are no friend in need. I will go to the bank. The manager is a friend of mine, and I will put up the cheap vase you gave me as collateral.”

“That wasn’t worth the…”

“I know, so put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

