AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Beirut says French plan for Lebanon-Israel truce could be ‘step’ to stability

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 11:04pm

BEIRUT: Lebanon sees a French proposal meant to end hostilities with Israel and settle a border dispute as a possible “significant step” towards peace, according to a letter by Lebanon’s foreign ministry dated Friday and seen by Reuters.

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel across Lebanon’s southern frontier since October in parallel with the Gaza war. Diplomatic efforts have sought to halt hostilities to prevent a wider conflict breaking out.

The French plan was submitted to Lebanon last month and the details were first reported by Reuters.

It outlines three phases in which military operations would cease, Lebanese armed groups would withdraw combat forces and Lebanese regular army troops would be deployed in the south.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill four including two children, say security sources

To succeed, any deal would need approval from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which holds significant sway over the Lebanese state. Hezbollah says it will not stop clashing with Israel until an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

In its letter addressed to the French embassy, the Lebanese foreign ministry said Beirut “believes that the French initiative could be a significant step” towards peace and security in Lebanon and the broader region.

It did not address the specific steps outlined in France’s proposal, but said U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 - which ended the last big war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006 - was the “cornerstone to realising enduring stability”.

That resolution calls for non-state armed actors to quit south Lebanon and Lebanese army troops to deploy there.

Friday’s letter said that “Lebanon does not seek war” but wanted a halt to what it called Israeli violations of Lebanon’s territorial sovereignty by land, air and sea.

Once violations stop, it said, Lebanon would commit to resuming tripartite meetings with U.N. peacekeepers and Israel “to discuss all disputes and reach an agreement on a full and comprehensive implementation of UNSC 1701”.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is also in talks with Lebanon on reaching a diplomatic resolution to the border fighting.

Lebanon Hezbollah Israel Hamas war Lebanon Israel Lebanon’s foreign ministry

Comments

200 characters

Beirut says French plan for Lebanon-Israel truce could be ‘step’ to stability

PM Shehbaz, key cabinet members visit GHQ

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs1.77 per litre

KSE-100 closes week in the red as market awaits MPC decision

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

After Indus Motor, Honda Atlas reduces City’s prices in Pakistan

NA passes resolution seeking extension for 7 ordinances

Led by Disrupt.com, Paklaunch raises nearly $1mn funding, eyes regional expansion

Oil prices dip, but set to end week over 3% higher

PCB set to host tri-series after two decades

Read more stories