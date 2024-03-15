AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2024 eliminator 1: Islamabad knock out Quetta with 39-run win

Syed Ahmed Raza Published March 15, 2024 Updated March 16, 2024 01:14am

All-round Islamabad United knocked Quetta Gladiators out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 with a 39-run win in the Eliminator 1 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Chasing a 175-run target, Quetta were bundled out for just 135 runs at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Quetta had a golden chance to get a step closer to the final, but they failed – again. In pursuit of the total, they lost half the side inside the powerplay for just 23 runs.

It looked all over for them, but Akeal Hosein's 18-ball 31 gave Quetta fans a glimpse of hope. However, a great mixup in the middle saw Akeal getting run out in the 12th over.

His 52-run partnership with Umair Yousuf was the highest stand for Quetta. The wicket of Mohammad Wasim Jr (10-ball 6) further dented Quetta’s chances.

Mohammad Amir and Umair Yousuf’s counterattack brought them closer to the target. The two put together a 41-run stand for the 8th wicket, but it was not sufficient as Quetta were bowled out for 135 runs in the 18.4 overs.

First innings

Batting first after winning the toss, Islamabad started cautiously, trying to keep wickets in hand. They scored 51 runs in the powerplay with the loss of Alex Hales (23 off 20).

Salman Ali Agha, who walked at 3, charged Quetta’s bowling attack to accelerate the scoring rate. His 21-ball 31 took Islamabad to 102 in the 12th over.

Shadab Khan (23 off 13), and Azam Khan (18 off 6) also contributed with the bat. However, Quetta tightened the noese in the last five overs, taking five wickets within the span of 15 balls, and 12 runs.

PSL 2024 qualifier: Usama, Yasir put Multan Sultans in fourth consecutive final

Naseem Shah hit Mohammad Amir for a last-ball six to take Islamabad to a fighting total of 174/9.

For Quetta, Amir was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 20/2 in his 4 overs.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 PSL 9 HBL PSL 9 PSL playoffs

Comments

200 characters

PSL 2024 eliminator 1: Islamabad knock out Quetta with 39-run win

PM Shehbaz, key cabinet members visit GHQ

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs1.77 per litre

KSE-100 closes week in the red as market awaits MPC decision

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

After Indus Motor, Honda Atlas reduces City’s prices in Pakistan

NA passes resolution seeking extension for 7 ordinances

Led by Disrupt.com, Paklaunch raises nearly $1mn funding, eyes regional expansion

Oil prices dip, but set to end week over 3% higher

Read more stories