Russian-installed official says three children killed in Donetsk after Ukrainian shelling

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 11:56am

MOSCOW: Three children were killed after Ukraine shelled an apartment building in the Russian-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine overnight, the city’s mayor said on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the assertion.

The mayor, Alexei Kulemzin, called the shelling barbaric and said the apartment building, located in the city’s Petrovsky district, had taken a direct hit and that a fire had then broken out.

Putin urges Russians to back him at polls in ‘difficult’ time

“Three children died - a girl born in 2007, a girl born in 2021 and a boy born in 2014,” he said on the Telegram messaging service.

