AIRLINK 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.9%)
MLCF 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.97%)
OGDC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.07%)
PAEL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
PPL 112.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.73%)
PRL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
PTC 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.06%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.99%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.17%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
TRG 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.91%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sanctioned tanker NS Century reaches China port to discharge Russian oil

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 10:42am

SINGAPORE: The oil tanker NS Century, which is under sanction by the United States, arrived at the Chinese port of Qingdao late on Thursday to discharge its cargo of Russian crude oil, LSEG shipping data showed.

The Russian-flagged tanker, operated by Russian shipping group Sovcomflot’s (SCF) Dubai-based subsidiary SCF MGMT, is carrying about 700,000 barrels of Russian Sokol crude.

It is the fourth US-sanctioned tanker to dock at Chinese ports this month to clear a backlog of Russian Sokol crude stored on ships.

However, the previous ships - Liteyny Prospect, Krymsk and Nellis - had docked during temporary waivers of sanctions from US measures related to the Ukraine war. Officials at Qingdao port did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s General Administration of Customs could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Nov. 16, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on three tankers, including NS Century, for violating a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian crude oil exports.

Oil prices slips amid concerns over Middle East, China demand

It also issued general licences allowing the offloading of crude oil, or other cargoes, from the three vessels until Feb. 14.

United Arab Emirates-based Gallion Navigation Incorporated is the registered owner of the NS Century, according to OFAC.

Gallion could not immediately be reached for comment.

The G7-led price cap on Russian crude, imposed in December 2022, aims to reduce how much money Russia has available for its war in Ukraine by allowing Western-supplied insurance and other services only on cargoes priced below $60 a barrel.

Beijing has said that it opposes unilateral sanctions and that China’s normal trade deserves respect and protection.

China has become the top lifter of light sweet Sokol crude after shipments to India fell following payment and shipping issues because of to sanctions.

Sokol oil is a low-sulphur, light grade exported from the De Kastri terminal on Russia’s Sakhalin island by Sakhalin-1 LLC, controlled by oil giant Rosneft.

China United States India's russia oil Russian crude oil oil tanker NS Century

Comments

200 characters

Sanctioned tanker NS Century reaches China port to discharge Russian oil

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories