AIRLINK 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
FCCL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUBC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
MLCF 36.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.91%)
OGDC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.07%)
PAEL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PPL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.66%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
SEARL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
TRG 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei dips as techs track US peers lower; BOJ meet in focus

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 09:59am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dipped on Friday, as heavyweight technology shares tracked their US peers lower, while traders continued to position themselves carefully ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) meeting next week.

The Nikkei was down 0.14% at 38,751.54 by the midday break.

Although the benchmark index snapped a string of losses in the previous session, it was still set for its largest weekly drop since early December.

The index has lost 2.4% so far this week.

The declines come as tech-related shares, which helped to lift the index above 40,000 points earlier this month, followed US chipmaker Nvidia lower as investors continued to lock in profits.

The US index of semiconductors dropped 1.8%.

Shares of chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, and chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron were down 1.7% and 3.3%, respectively.

Advantest was among some of the worst performers for the week, losing more than 7%.

“I think investors are keeping a close eye on the impact of the US stock market slump and the results of the Rengo’s wage growth survey,” T&D Asset Management Chief Strategist Hiroshi Namioka said.

Japan’s Nikkei reverses course to end higher

The preliminary results of Japan’s spring wage negotiations were due later in the day, which will play a key role in the BOJ’s decision on March 18-19. Speculations have grown that the BOJ could end its negative interest rate policy at its meeting, weighing on the Nikkei index.

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday the nation’s economy is no longer in deflation, and a strong trend of wage hikes is taking place.

Losses in the Nikkei were limited by strength in the energy sector, with energy explorers up 4.4%, while oil and coal production firms gained 3.1%.

Shares of heavyweights SoftBank Group Corp and Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing edged higher.

The broader Topix was up 0.58% at 2676.95.

Tokyo stocks SoftBank Group Corp Japan stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei dips as techs track US peers lower; BOJ meet in focus

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories