AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-15

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to abolish the special tax regime for the construction sector, bringing it into the ambit of the normal income tax regime.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Thursday that the tax-related issues were discussed during the first meeting held between the IMF team and the FBR high-ups on the second review of Stand-by Arrangement (SBA). The introductory meeting was held between the fax authorities and the Fund’s team on Thursday evening.

The meetings between the IMF and the FBR team will continue on Friday (Mar 15).

New advance tax imposed on construction, residential businesses

The sources stated that the Fund has recommended phase-out as quickly as practicably possible of the special tax regime for the construction sector and subjecting the sector to the standard income tax regime.

The IMF has also recommended the repeal of the discretionary power of the FBR to grant tax incentives for industrial undertakings, and the discretionary power of the Cabinet to award tax incentives.

In case tax incentives are granted in the future, they should be time-bound and subject to regular assessment of costs and benefits. If costs are higher than expected initially and/or benefits lower, incentives should be immediately withdrawn, the sources said.

The IMF has also recommended repealing remaining exemptions for donations and non-profit organisations contained in the Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance and making them eligible for tax credits.

The Fund has recommended reviewing the charitable donations tax credit, as well as the credit for certain persons, to assess whether changes to eligibility requirements would be desirable.

The Fund has also recommended expanding the remit or terms of reference of the National Tax Council (NTC) to include the harmonisation of tax rates and provide bases for agricultural income tax and property tax.

The federal government should encourage the provincial governments’ enforcement of provincial tax laws.

Another recommendation of the IMF is to establish a Tax Policy Unit within the Ministry of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs.

The Fund has also recommended developing memorandums of understanding and protocols for an exchange of data with the FBR and other agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF construction sector Taxes FBR income tax IMF and Pakistan SBA

Comments

200 characters

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories