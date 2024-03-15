PP-32, Gujrat: Elahi signs nomination papers for by-election

LAHORE: President PTI Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Thursday signed nomination papers for by-election from PP-32, Gujrat during his appearance before a special court central in a money laundering case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court adjourned the hearing till April 18 as the defence counsel requested to fix a date after fasting month of Ramzan.

The court directed the prosecution to distribute the copies of the challan among the suspects at the next hearing.

Earlier, the FIA officials brought Pervez Elahi from Adiala jail, Rawalpindi to Lahore for the hearing of the case.

Pervez Elahi’s wife Qaisera Elahi and a sister Sumaira Elahi were also present in the court.

A lawyer for the PTI leader requested the court to allow his client to sign the nomination papers for upcoming by-poll on the Punjab Assembly seat, which fell vacant after winning candidate Chaudhry Salik Hussain decided to retain his National Assembly seat.

The court noted that the suspect could have signed his nomination papers in the jail.

The lawyer, however, told the court that the government put a ban on meetings with the inmates of Adiala jail.

The court, therefore, allowed Pervez Elahi to sign his nomination papers.

The prosecution filed an application to attach the properties of Pervez Elahi in the case and a progress report regarding an absconding suspect, Jibran.

In this case, Pervez Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi had already been declared a proclaimed offender for his constant non-appearance. His assets had also been attached on the order of the court.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against Moonis and his family after he left the country. His father, PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, is also behind the bars in multiple cases registered against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024