AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-15

PP-32, Gujrat: Elahi signs nomination papers for by-election

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

LAHORE: President PTI Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Thursday signed nomination papers for by-election from PP-32, Gujrat during his appearance before a special court central in a money laundering case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court adjourned the hearing till April 18 as the defence counsel requested to fix a date after fasting month of Ramzan.

The court directed the prosecution to distribute the copies of the challan among the suspects at the next hearing.

Earlier, the FIA officials brought Pervez Elahi from Adiala jail, Rawalpindi to Lahore for the hearing of the case.

Pervez Elahi’s wife Qaisera Elahi and a sister Sumaira Elahi were also present in the court.

A lawyer for the PTI leader requested the court to allow his client to sign the nomination papers for upcoming by-poll on the Punjab Assembly seat, which fell vacant after winning candidate Chaudhry Salik Hussain decided to retain his National Assembly seat.

The court noted that the suspect could have signed his nomination papers in the jail.

The lawyer, however, told the court that the government put a ban on meetings with the inmates of Adiala jail.

The court, therefore, allowed Pervez Elahi to sign his nomination papers.

The prosecution filed an application to attach the properties of Pervez Elahi in the case and a progress report regarding an absconding suspect, Jibran.

In this case, Pervez Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi had already been declared a proclaimed offender for his constant non-appearance. His assets had also been attached on the order of the court.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against Moonis and his family after he left the country. His father, PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, is also behind the bars in multiple cases registered against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA PTI nomination papers Pervez Elahi Gujrat PTI president

Comments

200 characters

PP-32, Gujrat: Elahi signs nomination papers for by-election

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories