Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Chief of Air Staff

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: Commander Bahrain National Guard General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, chief of the air staff, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, on Thursday.

During the meeting, various areas of shared interest aimed at bolstering government-to-government cooperation in the realm of emerging technologies emphasis on drone technology and collaboration within the cyber and networking domains were discussed. The air chief stressed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between both nations.

The visiting dignitary praised the exceptional professionalism of PAF personnel and the remarkable progress achieved by Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The Commander Bahrain National Guard also visited PAF Cyber Command where he was briefed about the operational capabilities of the PAF.

Expressing profound interest in the strides made by PAF in the cyber domain, the visiting dignitary conveyed his intention to dispatch a specialised team to PAF to assess and address any existing gaps within the emerging technologies architecture of the Bahrain Armed Forces.

The air chief reassured the Commander Bahrain National Guard of the PAF’s wholehearted cooperation and pledged full support to work together towards fortifying the technological frameworks of the Bahrain Armed Forces.

