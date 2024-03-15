AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
Mar 15, 2024
Crackdown launched on spurious, substandard medicines in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, Punjab has launched a crackdown against spurious, unregistered and substandard medicines in the province.

Recognising the threat these drugs pose, the government has labelled dealers and manufacturers of spurious medicines as enemies of humanity.

The Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Kh Imran Nazeer, while talking to media after conducting surprise raids on the BHP Pharma and Opal Pharma located on Multan Road, on Thursday that these pharmas were involved in manufacturing the unregistered homeopath and herbal products, upon which these units were sealed and their products were seized and samples sent to DTL for testing.

Kh Imran Nazeer said that the CM Task Force is actively engaged in targeting manufacturers and sellers of these drugs, ensuring a sustained effort to combat the issue. He maintained that the province would be purged from spurious drugs through these measures. No compromise will be made on the quality and unhygienic conditions, added Kh Imran Nazeer.

Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Saleemi, Deputy Drug Controller Dr Bilal Yaseen and drug inspectors Zeshan, Waleed and Amanullah were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

