AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
China stocks close lower; Wuxi Apptec drags down HK shares

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Thursday, led by declines in gaming and semiconductor stocks while Hong Kong shares fell, dragged by Wuxi Apptec, as concerns over geopolitical risks persisted.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped 0.7%.

Gaming and semi-conductor shares dropped 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

Howver, the CSI 300 Healthcare Index rose as much as 3.6% in early trade on market talks of potential policy support for China’s biotech sector.

Shares of China’s pharmaceutical giant Hengrui and biotech company Beigene jumped 5.3% and 8.0%, respectively.

Shares of clinical trials and contract research firms also rose, with Tigermed Consulting up to a maximum of 20%.

In contrast to the broad healthcare stocks’ rally, sentiment over Wuxi Apptec and Wuxi Biologics weakened further as a US-based biotech trade association is taking steps to “separate” from Chinese member Wuxi AppTec, sending both stocks down more than 12%.

Meanwhile, Chinese top copper smelters on Wednesday came to a rare agreement to jointly embark on production cuts at some loss-making plants as they seek to cope with a shortage of raw material, according to sources with knowledge of the plans.

The CSI Non-ferrous Metal Index and Hang Seng Composite Materials Index rose as much as 3.9% and 5.9%, respectively.

Foreign capital net buying via the northbound link of the Stock Connect programme logged 6.4 billion yuan ($889.74 million), marking the fifth consecutive session of inflows.

China stocks CSI300 Index Wuxi Apptec

