AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-15

US natgas prices firm

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures gained on Thursday, having hit their lowest in more than two weeks earlier, as investors awaited a weekly storage report that is expected to show a much smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal on lower heating demand.

Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.4 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.682 per million British thermal units at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT).

“The market is effectively flat. If we see any kind of price rally this morning, it’s just a little short covering ahead of the number, but we should consolidate into this number,” said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

“There’s really nothing crazy to be expected, but the number today, it’s going to be a relatively low, either it will be a small build or a small draw,” he added.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT). US utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 3 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed.

The forecast for the week ended March 8 would cut stockpiles to 2.331 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.2% above the same week a year ago and about 37.4% above the five-year average.

US natural gas natural gas EIA

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices firm

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories