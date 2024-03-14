AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
World

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reports shelling by Ukraine army

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 01:58pm

MOSCOW: The Russian-controlled management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, said on Thursday that the Ukrainian army had shelled a critical infrastructure facility at the plant.

An explosive device was dropped near a fence where diesel fuel tanks are located, the plant reported.

“Such attacks are unacceptable,” it said. It was not immediately clear when the attack had taken place. Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side.

One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has repeatedly warned of the danger of attacks on the plant.

Russia and Ukraine, at war for more than two years, have blamed each other for past shelling that has downed power lines and endangered generators.

