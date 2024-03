PM convenes special session of SIFC today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a special session of the SIFC Apex Committee on Thursday (today) to be attended by members of the new Cabinet and members of former caretaker Cabinet including caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Incumbent chief ministers and former caretaker chief ministers of provinces have also been invited to attend the special session of SIFC.

The agenda of the meeting is “Brief on SIFC”. Attendance is strictly by invitation only. Federal secretaries have also been requested to ensure presence of their last caretaker federal ministers in the meeting.

The sources said, former caretaker Prime Minister and his cabinet members will brief the cabinet members of the elected government about the decisions taken during their tenure and implementation status.

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

The list of incumbent cabinet will attend the special session of SIFC is follows: (i) Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Defence, Defence Production & Aviation; (ii) Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs; (iii) Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; (iv) Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries & Production; (v) Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights; (vi) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD; (vii) Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Privatization & Board of Investment; (viii) Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce; (ix) Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and National Heritage & Culture; (x) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Railways; (xi) Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting; (xii) Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Science & Technology and Federal Education & Professional Training; (xiii) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs; (xiv) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing & Works; (xv) Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum & Power; (xvi) Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue; (xvii) Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs & Establishment; (xviii) Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Interior & Narcotics Control; (xix) Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab, Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh, Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister KPK, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Chief Minister Balochistan Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) have also been invited to attended the meeting.

The list of former caretaker Cabinet who have been invited to the meeting is: Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, former Caretaker prime Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, fFormer Caretaker Foreign Minister, Lt General Anwar Ali Hyder (retd), Former caretaker Federal Minister for Defence & Defence Production, Murtaza Solangi, Former caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ahmed Irfan Aslam, Former Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Climate Change and Water Resources, Muhammad Ali, Former Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy (Power &Petroleum), Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Former Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue & Economic Affair, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Former Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization, Gohar Ijaz, Former Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Interior, Industries & Production & BoI, Dr Umer Saif, former caretaker Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication and science & Technology, Sami Saeed, Former Caretaker Federal Minister for planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Kauser Abdullah Malik, former Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Nadeem Jan, Former Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Madad Ali Sindhi, former caretaker Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, former Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications, Maritime Affairs & Railways, Justice Maqbool Baqir, former Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Former Caretaker Chief Minister KPK and Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan.

