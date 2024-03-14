Adiala jail ban: IK terms threat alert ‘a lie’

RAWALPINDI: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Wednesday, termed the threat alert due to which the Punjab government has imposed a ban on his meetings with PTI leaders in jail, “a lie”.

Talking to reporters informally in Adiala Jail after hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said the whole country was being “run on lies”. All institutions had been destroyed in the country, he said, adding the PTI had not been allowed to take part in the general elections.

Khan said the masses had taken revenge on the mafia on election day but they did not accept change brought through the vote. They had snatched the public mandate and ended the hope of the public, he said. “All my predictions have come true, now I am telling you that the Sri Lankan situation is going to happen in Pakistan,” he said, adding that inflation would further increase and people would take to the streets.

He said the PTI’s ongoing protest against rigging in the elections would continue. “PTI will also move the Supreme Court against rigging,” he said.

Earlier, an accountability court recorded the statements of three more prosecution witnesses in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case against PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, recorded the statements of three prosecution witnesses. Both Khan and his wife were present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Khan’s lawyer will conduct a cross-examination of the witnesses during the next hearing to be held on March 16.

