KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

ISLAMABAD: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and informed him about the administrative affairs of the province.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister welcomed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House and said the four provinces are federal units and if they work together, the country will develop. The chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa informed the prime minister in detail about the administrative affairs of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that keeping in view the economic situation of the country, all legitimate demands of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will be fulfilled.

He added that “we have to sit together and find a solution to all the problems” and public welfare will be the first priority in all our joint endeavours.

The federal government believes in working harmoniously and strengthening ties with all four provinces including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, added the premier.

The chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also expressed his commitment that the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa wants to move forward with good intentions and is determined to play its positive role in the development of the country.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for State and Border Affairs Amir Muqam and senior government officials were also present in the meeting.

