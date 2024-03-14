AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
CCPO meets winning players of National Classic Championship

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LAHROE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, met with the police players who won medals in the 20th Men's National Classic Power lifting and Bench Press Championship 2024.

Head Constable Majid Hussain and Constable Muhammad Rizwan secured gold medals, while Head Constable Mahmood, Constable Shakil Khalid, and Constable Zubair Mansoor won silver medals.

CCPO announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the gold and silver medalists. CCPO addressing the ceremony, praised the excellent performance of Lahore police players in the 20th Men's National Classic Power lifting and Bench Press Championship. He stated that the sports players of the police department are our valuable assets and Lahore police will continue the series of encouraging the morale of its sports players. He expressed the commitment to provide all available resources to the police players for their participation in sports and remarked that the victories of Lahore police players have added to the dignity of the police department.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that the police department is promoting a sports culture and emphasized the importance of promoting sports for the establishment of a healthy society, as sports activities enhance physical fitness and social tolerance in society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

