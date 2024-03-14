AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-14

Request to withdraw GSP+ status: Govt blasted for accusing PTI of writing letter to EU

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday blasted the government for accusing it of writing a letter to the European Union (EU) to get Pakistan’s GSP+ status withdrawn, saying neither it had written any letter nor has any plan to do so.

Reacting to a presser by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar who accused PTI of writing a letter to the EU to revoke the country’s GSP+ status, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan rejected the allegations and said accusations by the minister were “absurd, slanderous, nonsensical, and insane”.

He said there is nothing like that as it was PTI’s founding chairman on whose assurance, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to release the second tranche of its bailout package to Pakistan last year.

He continued that the government which had come into power through a stolen mandate should bring back the stolen money which its leadership had stashed in foreign banks through money laundering.

“The “joker” [Tarar] should muster the courage to tell the truth that actually the IMF programme was delayed due to stubbornness of Ishaq Dar, which was even admitted openly by the then PML-N’s ministers,” he added.

He stated the sole objective of those so-called experienced ministers of PDM-II was not to give relief to the masses but to fill their coffers by looting the national wealth ruthlessly once again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

EU PTI GSP+ Attaullah Tarar

Comments

200 characters

Request to withdraw GSP+ status: Govt blasted for accusing PTI of writing letter to EU

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Read more stories