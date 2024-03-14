Request to withdraw GSP+ status: Govt blasted for accusing PTI of writing letter to EU

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday blasted the government for accusing it of writing a letter to the European Union (EU) to get Pakistan’s GSP+ status withdrawn, saying neither it had written any letter nor has any plan to do so.

Reacting to a presser by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar who accused PTI of writing a letter to the EU to revoke the country’s GSP+ status, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan rejected the allegations and said accusations by the minister were “absurd, slanderous, nonsensical, and insane”.

He said there is nothing like that as it was PTI’s founding chairman on whose assurance, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to release the second tranche of its bailout package to Pakistan last year.

He continued that the government which had come into power through a stolen mandate should bring back the stolen money which its leadership had stashed in foreign banks through money laundering.

“The “joker” [Tarar] should muster the courage to tell the truth that actually the IMF programme was delayed due to stubbornness of Ishaq Dar, which was even admitted openly by the then PML-N’s ministers,” he added.

He stated the sole objective of those so-called experienced ministers of PDM-II was not to give relief to the masses but to fill their coffers by looting the national wealth ruthlessly once again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024