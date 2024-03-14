AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
PTI giving false narrative to EU: Tarrar

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, on Wednesday, in his maiden press conference lamented Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while saying that it was conspiring against Pakistan by giving a false narrative to the European Union.

Lashing out at the PTI leadership, the minister said that the spokespersons of PTI were getting instructions from jail to harm the country. He warned that no one would be allowed to harm the economy.

The minister said that PTI committed a heinous crime by writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asking it not to enter into a loan agreement with the Pakistan government.

He alleged that the founder of PTI had tried to make this country default but with the grace of Allah and Shehbaz Sharif's personal interest, Pakistan entered into an agreement with the IMF.

He further asked the question as to in what capacity were they writing this letter to the IMF.

Protecting the state of Pakistan and the national interest is our first responsibility, he said while adding that strategies and steps are being taken for the revival of the economy.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night for the improvement of the economy and daily he chaired three to four meetings on the economy only.

He said that the prime minister was working to end inflation and unemployment in the country.

