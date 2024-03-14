KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,125 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,205 tonnes of import cargo and 46,920 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 81,205 comprised of 22,804 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,643 tonnes of General Cargo, 1,898 tonnes of Lentils, 25,199 tonnes of Wheat & 19,661 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 46,920 comprised of 42,249 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,621 tonnes of Talc Powder & 50 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

—Nearly, 5610 containers comprising of 2027 containers import and 3583 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 354 of 20’s and 696 of 40’s loaded while 273 of 20’s and 04 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1114 of 20’s and 584 of 40’s loaded containers while 51 of 20’s and 625 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Xin Quan Zhou, Pu Lan Hai, X-Press Odyssey, Spil Kartini, Sukhor Alkhaleej II, Bow Cheetah & Mindoro Star berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Ince Ege, Express Argentina, MT Lahore, Marmotas, Navios Bhamas, Morning & Seaspan Oceania sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, MSC Aria-III left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Madison Eagle and Menomonee are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 81,281 tonnes, comprising 64,323 tonnes imports cargo and 16,958 tonnes export cargo carried in 998 Containers (729 TEUs Imports and 499 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Spar Octans, Fuwairit, Maersk Capetown& two more ships, San Francisco Bridge and Olympia carrying Coal, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at PIBT, PGPCL and QICT are respectively on Wednesday, 13th March, & three more ships, Athenian, Wanhai 316 and MSC Spring-III are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 14th March, 2024.

