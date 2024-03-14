PTI leader indicted in case filed at Bani Gala police station

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed in a case registered against him at Bani Gala police station.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah, while hearing the case, rejected PTI leader’s request to postpone framing of the charge and indicted him.

Javed appeared before the court along with his counsel Sardar Masroof.

At the start of the hearing, the defence counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing without framing of charge against his client.

