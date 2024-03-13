AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
Biden heads to Midwest after clinching Democratic nomination

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 05:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden heads to the political battleground state of Wisconsin on Wednesday after clinching the Democratic Party’s nomination, where he will focus on securing the votes of suburban women, Black voters and Latinos across the Midwest.

Biden’s campaign issued a new video entitled “Let’s Go” after voters in Georgia helped the 81-year old incumbent president secure the last of the 1,968 delegates needed for the nomination, teeing up what would be the first U.S. presidential rematch in nearly 70 years.

Biden has sharpened his attacks in recent weeks on former President Donald Trump, 77, and what he called Trump’s “campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America”.

In Milwaukee, Biden will again tout his administration’s economic policies - although that strategy has failed to persuade many likely voters thus far - and open the campaign’s local headquarters before moving on to Michigan on Thursday.

Biden, Trump clinch nominations, kicking off bruising presidential rematch

The White House said Biden would announce $3.3 billion in projects in 40 states to reconnect communities divided by highways decades ago, using funding from both the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

That includes $36 million for a project along Milwaukee’s 6th St. to widen sidewalks, add safe bike lanes and dedicated bus lanes, and install green infrastructure to prevent sewage from spilling into the Milwaukee River, it said.

His visit is part of a month-long “I’m on board” blitz by top administration officials aimed at rallying supporters in each of the seven battleground states that could decide the 2024 election. In the past week, Biden has already been in Pennsylvania, Georgia and New Hampshire.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who campaigned in Colorado on Tuesday, visited Wisconsin last week to trumpet White House economic policies and talk about apprenticeship programs and “good-paying union jobs.”

“Now, the general election truly begins, and the contrast could not be clearer,” Harris said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wisconsin is a politically important state that the Biden team wants to win in November to get to the 270 state electoral votes required to be reelected. Biden won the state of nearly six million people in 2020 by less than 1% of votes; in 2016 Wisconsin supported Republican nominee Trump.

Organizers say they expect hundreds of pro-Palestinian marchers to protest Biden’s visit to Milwaukee over his response to Israel’s war on Gaza, which was sparked by the Oct. 7 attack of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, that killed some 1,200 people.

More than 30,000 people in Gaza have been killed as a result of Israel’s military response, according to Palestinian authorities, and the war has angered some of Biden’s core group of voters, including young people and left-leaning progressives.

