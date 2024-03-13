AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
India’s small- and mid-cap stocks capitulate on stress test worries

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 05:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s small- and mid-cap indexes logged their worst session in more than two years on Wednesday, ahead of the results of a stress test of the country’s mutual funds conducted by the markets regulator, which has warned of “froth” in these stocks.

The selling widened to the blue-chip indexes, with the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex logging their worst session in nearly two months and retreating from the record highs they hit on March 11.

The Nifty 50 lost 1.51% to 21,997.70, closing below the 22,000 mark for the first time in March. The Sensex settled 1.23% lower at 72,761.89.

The broader, domestically focussed small- and mid-caps dropped an even steeper 5.28% and 4.40%, respectively. They have now rowed back 14.4% and 7.7%, respectively, from the record highs hit on Feb. 8.

“Small- and mid-caps faced a bumpy ride due to (the regulatory) crackdown on over-speculation, sparking increased bearishness in the segments,” said Rupak De, a senior analyst at LKP Securities.

Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares; small-, mid-caps underperform

Worried about large inflows into small- and mid-cap funds, India’s market regulator has asked mutual funds to conduct stress tests and disclose results by Friday.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors and 43 of the Nifty 50 stocks declined.

“This is a case of classic profit taking happening at near record high levels for benchmarks,” Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, said.

“The overheated segments like realty, state-owned banks and energy stocks are seeing the most selling pressure.”

State-owned banks, energy, realty and metals lost between 4% and 6%.

Among the very few bright spots, Nifty 50-component ITC jumped 4.5% after British American Tobacco sold a stake worth about $2 billion in the company, removing a major overhang.

