Vladimir Putin says Russia will deploy troops to Finland’s border after it enters NATO, RIA reports

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 11:12am

President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO is “a meaningless step” and that Russia will deploy troops and systems of destruction to the Finnish border after Finland joins the alliance.

“This is an absolutely meaningless step (for Finland and Sweden) from the point of view of ensuring their own national interests,” Putin told Russia’s RIA state news agency and Rossiay-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.

Sweden joining NATO shows Putin ‘failed’: Stoltenberg

“We didn’t have troops there (at the Finnish border), now they will be there. There were no systems of destruction there, now they will appear.”

Vladimir Putin NATO Finland Sweden’s

