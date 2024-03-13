Turkish Ambassador pays courtesy call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, earlier today, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Turkiye and emphasized the importance of strengthening the fraternal ties between both countries.

The Prime Minister deeply appreciated the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after his re-election.

He emphasised that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed exemplary bilateral relations that were based on shared history, religion and culture and were unshakeable.

The Prime Minister said both countries needed to work together to achieve the annual target of US$5 billion in bilateral trade. He also called upon the two sides to enhance their bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, defence, connectivity and culture. In this regard, he congratulated Turkiye on the successful flight of KAAN 5th generation fighter aircraft.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Turkiye have consistently supported each other on core issues and would continue to do so in the future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan. He said the people of Pakistan looked forward to the visit that would also provide a useful opportunity for both sides to carry out extensive consultations during the 7th session of High Level Strategic Coordination Council (HLSCC).

