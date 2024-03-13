AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-13

KPRA collects Rs28bn in 8 months

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

PESHAWAR: Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Miss Fouzia Iqbal has said that the authority has collected revenue of Rs.28 billion during 8 months of the current fiscal year against the annual target for Rs.42 billion for the year.

She was briefing Advisor to KP Chief Minister of Finance, Muzzamil Aslam here in his office on Tuesday. Advisor to KPRA on Tax Enforcement Fazal Amin Shah also accompanied DG KPRA and responded to the queries.

The DG KPRA briefed the Advisor on Finance about tax rates in different sectors, major revenue streams, and the overall collection of KPRA in the past 8 months of the current financial year.

The strategy for tax collection in the remaining four months of the ongoing financial year was discussed, and the DG KPRA assured the advisor that her team is making every effort to achieve the revenue target assigned to the authority by the provincial government.

The Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance mentioned that the tax policy for the next financial year will be formulated after consultations with all stakeholders. He directed the DG KPRA and her team to arrange pre-budget consultations with representatives from chambers of commerce and industries, owners' associations of restaurants, hotels, wedding halls, car showrooms, and catering service providers for discussions.

It was decided that KPRA would start lottery schemes for restaurants / hotels to encourage documentation of economy and tax acculturation in the province and incentivize the restaurants / hotels business across the province including the newly merged districts.

The advisor agreed to withdraw tax exemptions given to certain sectors, given by the cabinet, to bring them into the tax net and sought necessary documentation for the withdrawal through the cabinet from the KPRA team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KPRA KPRA collected revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority DG KPRA

Comments

200 characters

KPRA collects Rs28bn in 8 months

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories