‘Patronus’ wins title of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The all-girls team “Patronus” from the FAST NUCES Islamabad has claimed the winning title of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon powered by Jazz and NUST with Code for Pakistan (CfP) and Huawei serving as the implementation and technology partners, respectively.

The winning team worked on an innovative 5G-powered health monitoring system that leverages Wi-Fi signals, specifically Channel State Information (CSI) data, to accurately detect falls, and analyze heart and breathing rates.

Securing second place in the hackathon was the ‘Cellular V2X Enhancement’ team from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), presenting a pioneering effort in the transportation sector, integrating vehicles into the 5G network, and fostering advanced communication between vehicles, traffic management systems, and pedestrians.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz said, “The successful conclusion of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon marks a significant milestone in our journey towards leveraging technology to improve the lives and livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis. Through initiatives like these, we aim to empower the brightest minds in Pakistan to drive innovation and address pressing challenges facing our society.”

Baber Majid Bhatti, CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), emphasized the importance of initiatives like the 5G Innovation Hackathon in building a strong foundation for Pakistan’s digital future. He said, “By harnessing the power of 5G technology and fostering innovation, we can address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.”

Maj General Hafeezur Rehman (R), chairman PTA said, “The 5G Innovation Hackathon underscores the importance of collaboration and innovation in preparing Pakistan for the digital future. Events like these not only foster creativity but also provide valuable insights that can inform policy decisions and drive the adoption of advanced technologies.”

The awards follow months of mentorship by industry leaders and subject matter specialists at Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Lab set up by Jazz in December 2022. With its state-of-the-art facilities and collaborative environment, the lab is driving research and innovation in 5G technology across various sectors.

Out of 370 applicants, six finalist teams, comprising FAST NUCES, Islamabad; PNEC NUST, Karachi; an individual from Islamabad; GIKI, Swabi; National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), Islamabad; and UET, Peshawar, were short-listed to showcase their innovative projects at the hackathon. The event featured a range of innovative projects leveraging 5G technology to revolutionize various sectors of the country.

