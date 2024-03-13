CCPO holds meeting to review performance of OCU & AVLS

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Sadiq Kamyana chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Organized Crime Unit and the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS).

DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar briefed about the OCU operations and the AVLS. While highlighting the crucial role of the Organized Crime Unit in combating serious crimes, the CCPO directed that the OCU should take effective measures to provide justice to the citizens by apprehending the perpetrators of serious crimes. He directed to form comprehensive strategies for apprehending target killers, shooters, and extortionists, in addition to bringing the culprits of serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape, and dacoity to logical conclusions.

CCPO also reviewed the influx and recovery of stolen motorcycles and vehicles. AVLS officers were tasked with arresting motorcycle gangsters and prosecuting record offenders. They were instructed to deploy plain-clothed personnel at hotspots of motorcycle theft and conduct checkpoints.

In order to control serious crimes, the utilization of modern technology was emphasized. CCPO directed the Organized Crime Unit and the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff to improve their performance by utilizing the Punjab Safe City Authority system to prevent car and motorcycle theft and snatching.

DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SP (North) Farhan Bilal, SP (South) Aftab Ahmad Phularwan, SP (AVLS) Rana Zahid Hussain, Divisional DSPs, incharge (AVLS) and others attended the meeting.

