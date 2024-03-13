AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-13

CCPO holds meeting to review performance of OCU & AVLS

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Sadiq Kamyana chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Organized Crime Unit and the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS).

DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar briefed about the OCU operations and the AVLS. While highlighting the crucial role of the Organized Crime Unit in combating serious crimes, the CCPO directed that the OCU should take effective measures to provide justice to the citizens by apprehending the perpetrators of serious crimes. He directed to form comprehensive strategies for apprehending target killers, shooters, and extortionists, in addition to bringing the culprits of serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape, and dacoity to logical conclusions.

CCPO also reviewed the influx and recovery of stolen motorcycles and vehicles. AVLS officers were tasked with arresting motorcycle gangsters and prosecuting record offenders. They were instructed to deploy plain-clothed personnel at hotspots of motorcycle theft and conduct checkpoints.

In order to control serious crimes, the utilization of modern technology was emphasized. CCPO directed the Organized Crime Unit and the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff to improve their performance by utilizing the Punjab Safe City Authority system to prevent car and motorcycle theft and snatching.

DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SP (North) Farhan Bilal, SP (South) Aftab Ahmad Phularwan, SP (AVLS) Rana Zahid Hussain, Divisional DSPs, incharge (AVLS) and others attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CCPO Lahore Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff Organized Crime Unit

Comments

200 characters

CCPO holds meeting to review performance of OCU & AVLS

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories