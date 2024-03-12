AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-12

Tight gas, undersea oil and gas reserves: PM speaks of criticality of investment

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed to provide all kinds of facilities to the private sector and local and foreign investors in oil and gas discovery, refining, and distribution.

He stated this while presiding over a review meeting regarding the energy sector on Monday. The prime minister directed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to the consumers during the month of Ramazan. He also directed taking measures to promote international investors in the discovery of tight gas and other natural resources from the sea.

He wanted to reduce gas losses through smart metering and those involved in the theft of gas and electricity should be identified and punished. He also directed the supply of gas should be ensured to the industrial sector. He also sought short-, medium- and long-term strategy with regard to the energy sector.

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

The meeting was informed in detail about the circular debt of the petroleum and gas sector, the discovery of tight gas and undersea natural gas and petroleum reserves and taking full advantage of them besides measures to increase international investment in this sector and sought implementation report of conservation of energy during the previous government.

The meeting was told that oil and gas reserves are rapidly decreasing in the country and petroleum products worth US$4 billion are being imported annually to meet the country’s consumption. The meeting was further told that discovery at the local level will save billions of dollars in foreign exchange.

The meeting further informed about the circular debt of petroleum and gas sectors upon which the premier directed to prepare and submit a plan of action on a priority basis to eliminate the circular debt. The meeting was also informed about the interest of international investors regarding the discovery of tight gas and undersea oil reserves.

The prime minister was informed that keeping in view the protection of the consumers, work is underway on the LPG Policy 2024 for which consultation with all the stakeholders is going on.

Later, the meeting was also briefed on the consumption of energy in the industrial sector and the mineral sector. The prime minister instructed the concerned authorities to implement the energy sector reforms on a priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Senator Ishaq Dar, Senator Dr. Mussadik Malik, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ahad Cheema, Jahanzeb Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, and related senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS foreign investors energy sector petroleum sector investments investors Industrial Sector Electricity Supply PM Shehbaz Sharif energy sectors oil and gas reserves

Comments

200 characters

Tight gas, undersea oil and gas reserves: PM speaks of criticality of investment

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories