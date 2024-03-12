Ramazan begins today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday evening that the Ramadan moon has been sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Tuesday (tomorrow). The announcement was made following a meeting of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees for sighting the crescent of the Islamic month in Peshawar.
The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Peshawar, while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) zonal moon-sighting committee also met at the same venue.
Ramazan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Meetings of other zonal committees were also held in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta simultaneously.
