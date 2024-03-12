AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Ramazan begins today

NNI Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday evening that the Ramadan moon has been sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Tuesday (tomorrow). The announcement was made following a meeting of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees for sighting the crescent of the Islamic month in Peshawar.

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Peshawar, while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) zonal moon-sighting committee also met at the same venue.

Ramazan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Meetings of other zonal committees were also held in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta simultaneously.

