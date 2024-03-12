Bank timings for Ramazan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced office and business hours for month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1445 AH.

During the ensuing month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1445 AH, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks:

Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 08.30 am to 1:00 pm without break.

However, it is further advised to observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealing:

Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 08:30 am to 1:00 pm without break.

After the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramazan timings.

