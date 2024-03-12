AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Pakistan Print 2024-03-12

PTI body condemns arrest of leaders, workers

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday strongly condemned the arrests of party leaders and workers during a peaceful protest against tampering with the election results.

The committee which met here also announced to celebrate Islamophobia Day on March 15. It said that the United Nations designated March 15 a day to mark International Day to combat Islamophobia in 2022 due to the efforts of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The committee also strongly condemned the detention of PTI’s senior leaders and lawyers Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja, who were exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful protest against the election fraud.

It said that the unconstitutional rulers, who were imposed on the country by usurping the public mandate, were setting the worst example of lawlessness, injustice, and oppression to protect their fake power.

The committee condemned the physical remand of the newly elected MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas in a “false and politically-motivated” case.

The forum stated that framing bogus cases against peaceful citizens on the directives of a “fake and unconstitutional” chief minister Punjab is clear proof of their shameful defeat.

It also announced to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 with full zeal and zest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

