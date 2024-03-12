Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday, administered the oath of office to Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC), as judge of the apex court, at Supreme Court Islamabad, in a simple and dignified ceremony.

The judges of Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of oath-taking ceremony. The officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on February 23 had recommended the elevation of Naeem Akhtar Afghan. Born in 1963 to a government servant, Justice Naeem received his initial education in Quetta and graduated with a degree in Economics and Statistics in 1985. He then went on to complete his LLB in 1988 from University Law College Quetta.

He practiced law for 21 years before joining the BHC in 2011. He was elevated as a judge of the court in 2012. He became chief justice of the BHC in 2021 and served on the post till his elevation to the Supreme Court.

