Court issues show-cause notice to jail authorities for not producing Elahi

LAHORE: A special court for anti-corruption on Monday issued a show cause notice to the superintendent Adiala jail, for not producing PTI President Pervaiz Elahi in a case of illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly.

The court asked the superintendent jail to submit his explanation and adjourned the hearing for the indictment of the suspects on March 19.

A prosecutor for the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) told the court that Pervaiz Elahi was not brought from the jail due to his medical condition. He, however, said former principal secretary to the chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, another suspect in the case, had been brought from Gujranwala jail.

The court expressed its displeasure over the jail officials for not producing Pervaiz Elahi as the court was supposed to indict the suspects.

The court noticed that the indictment of the suspects was being delayed for the last one month.

The counsel of Pervaiz Elahi, however, asked the court to adjourn the hearing as his client was admitted to the jail hospital.

The ACE alleged that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly when Elahi was the chief minister Punjab and Muhammad Khan Bhatti was his principal secretary.

The prosecution alleged that favourite candidates were appointed to the posts despite being declared failed in the written examination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024