KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 297,631 tonnes of cargo comprising 198,209 tonnes of import cargo and 99,422 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 198,209 comprised of 57,207 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,464 tonnes of Lentils, 44,069 tonnes of Wheat & 93,469 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 99,422 comprised of 73,545 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 300 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,000 tonnes of Clinkers, 174 tonnes of Rice & 22,403 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Nearly, 3940 containers comprising of 1510 containers import and 2430 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 146 of 20’s and 640 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 42 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 538 of 20’s and 704 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 242 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 08 ships namely, Hyundai Colombo, M.t Lahore, Yangze 8, Cosco Glory, Navios Bhamas, Marmotas, Express Argentina & Chemtrans Ionian berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, MT Quetta, Pacific Horizon II, Xin Pu Dong, Ym Excellence, Coral Island, Hyundai Colombo, Ever Uranus, Tg Gemini, MT Shalamar & Xin Beijing sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Houyoushi Park, CMA CGM Nabucco, Cetus and Al-Bidaleft the port on today morning and two more ships, Ullswater and Crested Eagle are expected to sail on Monday.

A cargo volume of 72,827 tonnes, comprising 97,827 tonnes imports cargo and 25,058tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,200 Containers (1,244 TEUs Imports and 956 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Melody, Fame, Menomonee and Kiso &another ship MSC Beira IV scheduled to load/offload Rice, Soyabean seeds, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Monday,11th March-2024.

